Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Eric Shahinian Purchases 155,773 Shares of Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian bought 155,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $188,485.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,611,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,708.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA opened at $1.31 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.