Pastel (PSL) 1-Day Volume Tops $967,202.00

Pastel (PSL) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $967,202.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pastel has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pastel

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pastel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

