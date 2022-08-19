Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 8,678 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 21,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,645. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.