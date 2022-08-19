Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,766 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

