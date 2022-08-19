Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,746,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,598. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

