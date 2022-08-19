Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 133,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 45,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

