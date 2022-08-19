Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 1,417,461 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

