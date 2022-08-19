Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.94. 790,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $447.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

