Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paya Stock Performance

PAYA stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $952.24 million, a P/E ratio of 240.41 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Paya by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paya by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paya by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

