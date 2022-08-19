PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $13,830.86

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 492.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $13,830.86 and $29.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

