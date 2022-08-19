Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 5%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 6,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Paycore Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$33.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Paycore Minerals

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

