PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

