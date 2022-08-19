PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

