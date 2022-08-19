Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

