Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
