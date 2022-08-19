Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

