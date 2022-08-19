Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,149. The company has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.