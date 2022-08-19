Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 6,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,733. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

