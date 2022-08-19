Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.47

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 29344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,802.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

