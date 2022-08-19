Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $181,500.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.95 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

