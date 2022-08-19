PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

PLx Pharma Stock Down 7.6 %

PLXP stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.83. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

