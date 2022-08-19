PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 353,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.