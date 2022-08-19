Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00786440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

