Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 74000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

