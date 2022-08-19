Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $18.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Poshmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

