Priyanka Carr Sells 8,154 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 274,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Momentive Global

MNTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.