PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Hits $46,527.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $46,527.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001967 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,101,867,020 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

