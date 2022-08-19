Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

