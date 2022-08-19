Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

NYSE:MMM opened at $146.68 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

