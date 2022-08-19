Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

