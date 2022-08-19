Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $464,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 254,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,396 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

ACN opened at $319.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

