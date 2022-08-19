Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $267.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

