Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.
Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PGR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Progressive by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 814,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
