Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Progressive by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 814,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

