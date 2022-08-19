ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.83 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

