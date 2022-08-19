ProShare Advisors LLC Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $489.60 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.72 and a 200-day moving average of $502.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

