ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.2%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.10. 605,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,827,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.