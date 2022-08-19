ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.10. 605,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,827,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

