Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $45.33 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

