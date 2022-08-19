Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.60

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.60 and traded as low as $68.91. Puma shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Puma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

