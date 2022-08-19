Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CODX. Sidoti cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

CODX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

