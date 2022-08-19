Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Markforged Holding Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Markforged Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKFG opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $541.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 243.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.