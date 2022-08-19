Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

QLYS stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

