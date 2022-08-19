QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.5 %

QS stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

