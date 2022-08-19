QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.
QuantumScape Stock Down 0.5 %
QS stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.