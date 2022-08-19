Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 11,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 22,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Questor Technology Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

