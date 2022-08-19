Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.4 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

