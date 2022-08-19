Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 205.50% from the stock’s current price.

QNRX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $444.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

