Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

RXT stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

