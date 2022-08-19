Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

RXT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

