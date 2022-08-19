Radix Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $275.39 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $275.39 million and $370,459.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

