Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Director Mir A. Imran Sells 80,252 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RANI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.02. 40,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $541.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

