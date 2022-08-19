Rathbones Group PLC Buys 35,300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $90.02. 157,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

