Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $101,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.92. 70,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,995. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

